‘Mask Off’ party under fire in Texas

HOUSTON, Texas (KPRC) – A Houston, Texas bar’s planned “Mask Off” party is drawing fire from health experts and local leaders.

The event was promoted by Concrete Cowboy and scheduled for Wednesday, the first day Gov. Greg Abbott’s order goes into effect lifting public health measures.

“Having a mask off party in the middle of a city that has every potential variant of the COVID disease spreading is not only irresponsible but deadly,” said State Rep. Ann Johnson.

The popular nightclub has since deleted the online flier promoting the event, but like many bars, plans to remain open.

Patrons and folks who lived near the area were divided on the issue.

“For an establishment, I think to host a party and advertise it publicly is a slap in the face to health care workers who are on the front lines watching and seeing death every single day,” said Brittany Vasquez.

Max Levy said he wouldn’t be attending but believed the nightclub had a right to do what they wanted.

“I do believe it’s the personal businesses right to decide for themselves what dress code they want to enforce whether that’s a mask or no mask,” Levy said. “I think at the same time it’s your right to stay home or shelter in place.”