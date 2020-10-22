‘Mask Up’ new campaign focuses on COVID-19 prevention

Health officials are once again urging Americans to wear masks as a new wave of COVID-19 infections takes hold across the country.

In at least 39 states and Washington D.C., cases are climbing, with 30 states and the District seeing infections increase by at least 25%.

In some areas hospital beds in short supply and ICUs are maxed out.

The University of Washington’s Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation is forecasting a staggering 300,000 deaths by year’s end unless Americans act quickly.



“If 95% of people in the United States wore masks, we could save 100,000 lives by the end of this year,” says Dr. Jeanne Marrazzo of the Infectious Diseases Society of America.

The Infectious Disease Society and the Ad Council are launching a new campaign calling on the country to “mask up”.

“We really do see a strong association between tendencies where communities have started to really buy into the mask behavior, and reductions in COVID cases and subsequent reductions in COVID hospitalizations and deaths,” Dr. Marrazzo says.

