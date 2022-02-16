TOPEKA (KSNT) – Masks and facial coverings will no longer be required for state employees or visitors as of Friday, Feb. 18, according to Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly.

The announcement came at 5 p.m. Wednesday from the governor. The decision to drop the mask requirement for state agencies comes as COVID-19 cases in Kansas continue to decline and the government resumes regular operations.

“I appreciate the help of every Kansan who worked to mitigate the COVID-19 virus through masking and vaccinations,” Kelly said. “As COVID-19 becomes part of our normal lives, we need to continue transitioning back to business as usual in Executive Branch offices across the state.”

While masks are no longer required, the governor said they are still recommended. The governor’s office still encouraged state employees to wear face masks when social distancing is not applicable.