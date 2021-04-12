McConnell Medical Group deploys to Minnesota to help with COVID-19 vaccine distribution

FILE – In this Jan. 18, 2021, file photo, a vial of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine against COVID-19 is prepared at a vaccination center. (AP Photo/Francois Mori, File)

MCCONNELL AIR FORCE BASE, Kan. (KSNW) – Approximately 25 airmen from McConnell’s 22nd Medical Group deployed April 9 to Minnesota to support a federally supported COVID-19 Community Vaccination Center, at the request of the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

McConnell’s medics are joining approximately 4,200 medical and support personnel nationwide from the U.S. Army, U.S. Marine Corps, U.S. Navy, and U.S. Air Force in this vaccination operation.

The U.S. Army North and U.S. Northern Command will oversee this response operation to support FEMA and the Department of Health and Human Services.

The federal vaccination effort currently has 39 community vaccination centers spread across 34 cities, 19 states, and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

To date, these military personnel have administered approximately 2.2 million vaccine doses.