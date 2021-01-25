Middle and high school students in Wichita return to the classroom

Click here for coronavirus updates Pandemic Pass or Fail

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita middle and high school students on Monday returned to the classroom for the first time since March.

Group A students (with last names A – L) will learn onsite on Monday and Tuesday, while Group B students ( with last names M – Z) will learn remotely through MySchool Remote. Group B will learn onsite Thursday and Friday while Group A will learn remotely. All students learn remotely on Wednesday.

Middle and high school students in Wichita have learned virtually since Gov. Laura Kelly shut down schools back in March.

Wichita Public Schools will continue to monitor staff illness and quarantine, student illness and attendance, along with the availability of substitutes. Should data and health trends warrant, individual buildings may be temporarily closed for onsite learning.

The COVID-19 vaccination distribution for K-12 employees is part of phase 2 of Governor Laura Kelly’s vaccine distribution plan. The district plans to begin vaccine distribution as soon as they have the opportunity to do so.

