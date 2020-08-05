Click here for coronavirus updates

Moderna to price coronavirus vaccine between $32 and $37 per dose

One of the companies working on a coronavirus vaccine said Wednesday that it’s on track to finish enrollment for a phase three study before October.

Moderna also said it plans to make the vaccine affordable below $40 per dose for most customers.

This as all drug companies are being closely watched to see what they plan to charge for COVID-19 treatments.

In June, Biotech Gilead Sciences revealed that its remdesivir drug would cost more than $500 a vial for people with private health insurance.

Moderna is just one of several U.S. drug companies racing to come up with a successful vaccine.

Novavax and Pfizer have also had promising vaccine results so far.

