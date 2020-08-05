One of the companies working on a coronavirus vaccine said Wednesday that it’s on track to finish enrollment for a phase three study before October.
Moderna also said it plans to make the vaccine affordable below $40 per dose for most customers.
This as all drug companies are being closely watched to see what they plan to charge for COVID-19 treatments.
In June, Biotech Gilead Sciences revealed that its remdesivir drug would cost more than $500 a vial for people with private health insurance.
Moderna is just one of several U.S. drug companies racing to come up with a successful vaccine.
Novavax and Pfizer have also had promising vaccine results so far.
LATEST STORIES:
- Moderna to price coronavirus vaccine between $32 and $37 per dose
- Chicago schools to begin fall remotely, dropping hybrid plan
- Walmart announces dates, locations for its parking lot drive-in theaters
- Missouri joins Colorado, Nebraska, and Oklahoma in approving Medicaid expansion
- Fire crews rescue baby from Topeka house fire