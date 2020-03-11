No fans at March Madness as limits attendance at basketball tournaments

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) – NCAA President Mark Emmert says its Division I basketball tournament games will not be open to the general public because of concerns about the spread of coronavirus.
Emmert said in a statement today that he made the decision to conduct both the men’s and women’s tournaments with only essential staff and limited family in attendance.
The decision comes after the NCAA’s COVID-19 advisory panel of medical experts recommended against playing sporting events open to the general public.
