New CDC study: COVID-19 and kids

Coronavirus

by: Ninette Sosa

Posted: / Updated:

The Centers for Disease Control released new data about COVID-19 and kids.

The agency reports more than 277,000 school-aged children were diagnosed with the novel coronavirus between early March and September 19th of this year.

The researchers found that children who tested positive for COVID-19 during that time, 63% were between the ages of 12 and 17. Thirty-seven percent were ages 5 to 11.

  • The report didn’t elaborate on Hispanic children, who make up 25% of the nation’s population of children between the ages of 5 and 17. They had a 42% COVID-19 rate.
  • Black children represented 17% of coronavirus cases and 14% of the relevant population.
  • White children, about 50% of the population studied, had 32% of the cases. 

Pediatric cases peaked in July, decreased in August, and plateaued in September — the September data could be due to a decline in testing.

Underlying conditions were more common among children who were hospitalized, admitted to intensive care or died from COVID-19.

