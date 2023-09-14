WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Sedgwick County Health Department (SCHD) will begin offering the updated Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine later this month.

The updated Pfizer vaccine received federal and state approvals earlier this week. The vaccine targets XBB.1.5, the dominant variant for much of 2023. The vaccine should provide protection against other XBB variants making up most current cases, including the currently dominant variant EG.5.

Individuals 6 months of age and older are eligible to receive the updated Pfizer vaccine regardless of prior COVID-19 vaccinations:

Children 6 months through 4 years of age who have not previously received any COVID-19 vaccine are eligible to receive three doses.

Children 6 months through 4 years of age who have previously received COVID-19 vaccines can receive one or two doses depending on prior vaccinations.

Individuals five years and older can receive one dose two months after their last dose of COVID-19 vaccine

The updated COVID-19 vaccine can be received at the same time as the flu vaccine. Earlier this month, the first cases of flu were reported in Sedwick County. In most years, the first flu reports begin in October or November.

Recent COVID-19 hospitalizations and positive tests from emergency room visits in Sedgwick County have increased, although they are still below levels seen last year.

“With COVID cases rising and flu already here, many people may want to talk to their healthcare provider about getting both vaccines during the same visit,” SCHD Director Adrienne Byrne said.

Uninsured and underinsured people and children who are covered by CHIP or Medicaid/KanCare will be eligible to receive the flu and updated COVID-19 vaccines at SCHD’s main clinic at 2716 W. Central.

Individuals with insurance are encouraged to contact their healthcare provider.

To find other vaccine providers, including providers that offer the updated Moderna COVID-19 vaccine, visit www.covid.gov.