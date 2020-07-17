New Jersey mom creates ‘hug wall’ for loved ones during pandemic

HASKELL, N.J. — A New Jersey mom has come up with a way to safely hug loved ones during the coronavirus pandemic.

Melissa Molnar created a “hug wall” made of plastic shower curtains that includes two “sleeves” on each side. People put their arms into the plastic sleeves and wrap each other in an embrace.

Molnar came up with the idea for the wall in time for her mother’s birthday, News 12 New Jersey reported.

She said her four children hadn’t hugged their grandparents since March, when the coronavirus outbreak was declared a pandemic.

“It’s been so hard … for everybody in the world,” Molnar said, emotion creeping into her voice. “It was refreshing to be able to hug my parents and see their reactions and see my children’s reactions, who have been asking for months when this is going to be over.”