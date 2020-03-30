New York man refuses to let son back in house after spring break trip amid coronavirus outbreak

1  of  83
Closings and Coronavirus changes
Coronavirus
File photo of a front door. (Photo by Chris Hondros/Getty Images)

NANUET, N.Y. (WJW) — A New York man refused to let his 21-year-old son back into his home after the college student went on a spring break trip to Texas.

According to the New York Post, 51-year-old Peter Levine tried to get his son, Matt, to end his vacation early.

Matt Levine and his friends from Springfield College visited South Padre Island, a popular destination for spring breakers. The group spent many days congregating outdoors and listening to live music.

Peter Levine says he spoke with his son every day, urging him to come home.

“I was aggravated. The news here was getting worse and worse,” said Peter Levine, referring to the coronavirus outbreak.

When Matt Levine and his friends were ready to return from their trip, Peter Levine told them there was “no chance” he would pick them up from the airport.

When they arrived at his home via car service, he stopped them from entering the house.

“They got out of the car near our driveway, and I said, ‘Stay right there! Do not go any further!’” Peter Levine told the newspaper.

He told the college students that they were no longer able to stay with the family as originally planned because he couldn’t risk Matt’s grandparents getting exposed to COVID-19 or any other potential germs the group may have encountered.

“I love my son, but they were not sleeping here,” Peter Levine added, “I said, ‘If any of you have to pee, we have some bushes.’ Two of them took me up on it.”

Matt Levine and his friends were forced to drive two hours to their on-campus apartments.

Peter Levine did, however, fill Matt’s car with bags of groceries and gave him $300 in cash before sending them on their way.

“Their lease ends in June, and none of the parents want them home. It’s too risky,” Peter said.

