Closings and Coronavirus changes
Barton Community College Butler Community College May Commencement Exercises cancelled Carriage Factory Art Gallery closed temporarily to the public through April Church of the Brethren - Garden City DCF Service Centers close until further notice, key services to continue Derby Woodlawn UMC Doc’s Friends & WSU Tech postponed April 18 Pull a Plane event Eastminster Church - Wichita Ellinwood 1st Baptist Church Eric Fisher Academy Closing Temporarily Amid COVID-19 Concerns Finney County offices closed to public: Garden City Administrative Center Genesis Health Clubs Girls Scouts of Kansas Heartland: No meetings or activitie until May 10 Great Bend American Legion Post 180 Great Bend First Assembly of God Church Great Bend St. John's Episcopal Church Haysville Activity Center Haysville Resurrection Lutheran Church Hutchinson Zoo Kansas public schools closed for the remainder of 2019-2020 school year Kansas State to cancel all in-person commencement ceremonies Lake Afton Observatory Lake Afton Public Observatory Lee Richardson Zoo in Garden City Mark Arts Pathway Church Planet Fitness - All locations Resurrection Lutheran Church in Haysville Salina First Church of the Nazarene Sedgwick County Register of Deeds Sedgwick County Women, Infant & Children (WIC) The American Athletic Conference canceled all competitions for the academic Washburn University moves classes online for the remainder of the semester West Link Church of Christ Wichita - Friends University Fine Arts Department Wichita - University Congregational Church Wichita Aldersgate UMC Wichita Ascension Lutheran Church Wichita Chamber of Commerce Wichita Indian Hills Church of the Nazarene Wichita Mid American Credit Union Wichita Open Streets ICT at Nomar Wichita Symphony Wichita The Tutoring Center Wichita Westlink Church of Christ Winfield First Presbyterian Church
Newsfeed Now Coronavirus: ‘Facts Not Fear’ morning update – April 2, 2020

Coronavirus
Posted: / Updated:

Weekdays at 11:30 a.m. EST, Newsfeed Now will be streaming the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak utilizing our newsrooms across the country. If you miss the live report, you’ll be able to see a replay minutes after the stream ends.

(KARK/NEXSTAR) – As coronavirus cases rise rapidly, hospitals are hitting maximum capacity.

President Trump announced Tuesday FEMA will build two field hospitals in Louisiana, and even more beds will become available to struggling states due to sweeping regulatory changes at the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services. Washington reporter Jessi Turnure reports.

Donald Trump
President Donald Trump speaks about the coronavirus in the James Brady Press Briefing Room of the White House, Wednesday, April 1, 2020, in Washington, as Vice President Mike Pence listens. Trump’s diverging viewpoints on the coronavirus and China have generated finger-pointing by both Beijing and Washington, and that is further destabilizing a critical relationship between countries with the world’s two largest economies and militaries. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

Other stories in today’s show:

ZOOM SECURITY: “Zoom bombing” is the newest term to enter the public lexicon thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic. Now, the FBI is sending a warning to consumers. WOOD’s Casey Jones joins the conversation.

BUSINESS DEBATE:

A spokesperson for Colorado’s top health department tells the Problem Solvers “Hobby Lobby has not been deemed essential, so they should not be open.” Despite that, a majority of the craft chain’s stores remain open up and down the Front Range as of Tuesday evening. KDVR’s Alex Rose reports.

VIRTUAL NASCAR:  The sights and sounds are similar. But this isn’t your typical NASCAR race. Thanks to eNASCAR iRacing, NASCAR fans can still enjoy watching their favorite drivers on Sunday. While the broadcasts may be new to television, virtual racing has been around a while. WKRG’s Robby Baker reports.

The grandstands are empty overlooking pit lane at the IndyCar Grand Prix of St. Petersburg, Fla., Friday, March 13, 2020 in St. Petersburg, Fla. NASCAR and IndyCar have postponed their weekend schedules at Atlanta Motor Speedway and St. Petersburg, Florida, due to concerns over the COVID-19 pandemic. (Dirk Shadd/Tampa Bay Times via AP)/Tampa Bay Times via AP)

