NJCAA statement on next week’s championships

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KSNW) – The NJCAA National Office has released an official statement to its association and the impact the spread of the virus may have in regards to upcoming national championship events throughout the month of March.

“As the NJCAA prepares for its upcoming national championship events, the association is closely monitoring the COVID-19 situation as it impacts our member colleges and student-athletes. We are in communication with other collegiate athletic associations and agencies to assess as much information as possible. At this time, our organization will operate its upcoming national championship events as scheduled. The National Office has provided direct communication to all championship hosts in regard to taking proper safety precautions throughout the tournaments. In the event that the situation progresses, the NJCAA will adjust accordingly.”

The organization encourages member colleges, student-athletes, and fans to take precautionary measures during this time. For more information regarding COVID-19, please visit the Center for Disease Control and Prevention COVID-19 homepage: COVID-19.

