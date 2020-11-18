Nursing home coronavirus outbreak kills 20 in Missouri

LEE’S SUMMIT, Mo. (KSHB) – A COVID-19 outbreak at a skilled nursing center in Lee’s Summit, Missouri has killed 20 residents.

Most of the deaths at John Knox Village Care Center occurred in the past six weeks, according to Rodney McBride, vice president of community and health services for the facility.

“The virus is extremely efficient, extremely mean and it really doesn’t care about what you want- it wants what it wants,” McBride says.

There are 253 beds in use at John Knox Village, according to McBride. As of Monday 156 residents and staff have tested positive for the virus.

Four inspection reports are on file since the pandemic began in March. None show any deficiencies. All four reports show John Knox Village is in compliance with policies put in place by Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

“It makes you want to cry, ” McBride says. “The surveyors have been in eight times to do surveys, and each time they have complimented us on what we’re doing.”