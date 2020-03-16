1  of  38
Closings and Delays
Argonia Public Schools - USD 359 Arkansas City - USD 470 Arkansas City closing some public facilities Attica - USD 511 Brewster - USD 314 Caldwell - USD 360 Cedar Vale - USD 285 Central of Burden - USD 462 Conway Springs - USD 356 Dighton - USD 482 Ell-Saline - USD 307 Ellis - USD 388 Fairfield - USD 310 Graham County - USD 281 Hamilton - USD 390 Hays - USD 489 Hodgeman County - USD 227 Hutchinson - USD 308 LaCrosse - USD 395 Lakin - USD 215 Lewis - USD 502 Liberal - USD 480 Nickerson - USD 309 North Newton Mennonite Central Committee Oberlin - USD 294 Oxford - USD 358 Quinter Public Schools - USD 293 Rawlins County - USD 105 Rolla - USD 217 Satanta - USD 507 Stockton - USD 271 Twin Valley - USD 240 Udall - USD 463 Victoria - USD 432 WaKeeney - USD 208 Wellington - USD 353 Wichita - The Senior Employment Job Fair Wichita - University Congregational Church
Click here for coronavirus updates

Ohio jail releases hundreds of inmates due to coronavirus concerns

Coronavirus

by: Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

Cuyahoga County Jail in Ohio. (Credit: WJW)

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Hundreds of inmates were released from the Cuyahoga County jail in Ohio Saturday morning due to coronavirus concerns.

Cuyahoga County Court judges are concerned about COVID-19 spreading through the jail.

Judges held a special Saturday morning session to settle cases with guilty pleas, release inmates, send them to prison or release them on house arrest.

Administrative Judge Brendan Sheehan said earlier this week that inmates are already in poor health, and it wouldn’t take much for the coronavirus to spread wildly behind bars.

Sheehan also said almost any kind of inmate was considered.

“You gotta remember, the goal of this is to protect the community and the safety of the inmates. If someone’s a serious violent person, well, we’re using our discretion to make sure the community’s safe also,” he said.

Sheehan also said the jail may need empty space if some inmates have to be quarantined because of the virus.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories