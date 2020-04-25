Oklahoma businesses reopening as COVID-19 restrictions ease

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Some businesses are reopening in parts of Oklahoma after Gov. Kevin Stitt eased restrictions put in place because of the coronavirus pandemic.

On Friday, salons, spas and barbershops were allowed to reopen in much of the state despite concerns from medical professionals. Those businesses have been told to adhere to social distancing standards, have employees wear masks and frequently sanitize equipment.

The Oklahoma State Department of Health said Saturday that there are about 3,200 positive cases of COVID-19 in the state and that six more people have died, bringing the total number of deaths to 194.

