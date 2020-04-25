Click here for coronavirus updates

Oklahoma businesses reopening as COVID-19 restrictions ease

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Some businesses are reopening in parts of Oklahoma after Gov. Kevin Stitt eased restrictions put in place because of the coronavirus pandemic.

On Friday, salons, spas and barbershops were allowed to reopen in much of the state despite concerns from medical professionals. Those businesses have been told to adhere to social distancing standards, have employees wear masks and frequently sanitize equipment.

The Oklahoma State Department of Health said Saturday that there are about 3,200 positive cases of COVID-19 in the state and that six more people have died, bringing the total number of deaths to 194.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories