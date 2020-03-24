Live Now
Wichita and Sedgwick County leaders hold news conference on coronavirus and stay-at-home order
Oklahoma COVID-19 cases grow to 106, 3rd death reported

Coronavirus

by: KFOR-TV

Posted: / Updated:

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KFOR) — As international events are taking notice of a deadly virus spreading throughout the globe, Oklahoma health officials say they are working to slow the spread of the illness.

On Tuesday morning, data from the Oklahoma State Department of Health shows that the state currently has 106 confirmed cases of COVID-19.

Positive (In-State)106
Positive (Out-of-State)2
Negative*735
Hospitalized25
Deaths3

*Negative testing results are only from the State Public Health Laboratory and do not include private laboratory negative results.

LaboratoryCases
State Public Health Laboratory53
Diagnostic Laboratory of Oklahoma17
Other36
Total106
Age Group, YearsCOVID-19 Cases*
00-042
18-3526
36-4923
50-6426
65+29
Total106
Age Range0-91 yrs
 COVID-19 Cases by Gender
Female50
Male56
Total106

The patients are in the following counties:

CountyCOVID-19 Cases by County*
Canadian4
Cleveland22
Custer1
Garvin2
Grady1
Jackson1
Kay5
Logan1
Mayes1
McClain1
Muskogee1
Noble2
Oklahoma41
Pawnee4
Payne3
Pontotoc1
Tulsa12
Wagoner1
Washington2
Total106

So far, officials say three Oklahoma patients have died and 25 others have been hospitalized because of the virus. 

Officials say the latest death was a Cleveland County woman in her 60s.

According to health department data, the patients range in age from less than 1 year old to 91 years old. Two of the patients are children.

In all, 55 of the confirmed cases are 50 years old or older.

However, health officials say there is a high incidence of cases in the 18 to 49 year old age group. People of all age groups are asked to stay home and practice social distancing.

image of a test tube with covid-19 marked positive
(Photo by Thomas Imo/Photothek via Getty Images)

State officials urge Oklahomans to stay away from ill patients and to frequently wash their hands. Also, avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

At this point, Americans are urged to practice ‘social distancing’ by staying in their homes as much as possible and not going out into a crowd.

The virus is mainly spread from person-to-person, and symptoms usually appear two to 14 days after exposure. Officials stress that the most common symptoms are fever, cough, and shortness of breath.

If you do become sick, you are asked to stay away from others. If you have been in an area where the coronavirus is known to be spreading or been around a COVID-19 patient and develop symptoms, you are asked to call your doctor ahead of time and warn them that you might have been exposed to the virus. That way, experts say, they have the ability to take extra precautions to protect staff and other patients.

Starbucks tables blocked off
Tables at an Oklahoma City Starbucks are blocked off to prevent diners from eating in. Officials say it is all in an attempt to force social distancing.

The novel coronavirus was first detected in China late last year and has since spread to locations across the globe, including the United States.

While the full extent of COVID-19 is not known yet, reported illnesses have ranged from extremely mild to severe, some resulting in death. Officials say that 80 to 85 percent of cases of COVID-19 have been mild, similar to a cold or the flu.

Older people and those with underlying health conditions like heart disease, lung disease, and diabetes are at a greater risk for a serious case.

