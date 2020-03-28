Oklahoma COVID-19 cases spike to 377, woman in Sequoyah County dies from virus

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KFOR) – Oklahoma health officials say the novel coronavirus is continuing to spread across the state. One person has died in Sequoyah County from COVID-19.

On Saturday morning, data from the Oklahoma State Department of Health shows that the state currently has 377 confirmed cases of COVID-19.

New counties with cases include LeFlore and Nowata counties. These counties will now be required to come into compliance with Governor Kevin Stitt’s “Safer at Home” executive order that calls for non-essential businesses in counties with COVID-19 cases to temporarily suspend services until April 16.

There are an additional 7 deaths in Oklahoma:

Two in Cleveland County: a male and female, both over age 65

Two in Tulsa County: a male and female, both over age 65

One in Oklahoma County: a female over age 65

One in Sequoyah County: a female in the 50-64 age group

One in Wagoner County: a female over age 65

There are 15 total deaths in the state.

On Thursday, COVID-19 testing supplies arrived in Oklahoma that will allow for 10,000 individuals to be tested in the coming weeks.

Oklahoma State University (OSU) is bringing online lab capabilities by early next week that will allow the State, as a whole, to process roughly 2,800 COVID-19 tests a day.

The University of Oklahoma is continuing to partner with the State to expand and bring online capabilities to process a significant number of COVID-19 tests in the coming weeks.

Counties highlighted in yellow on the map above indicate a death in that county.

Positive (In-State) 377 Positive (Out-of-State) 2 Negative* 1180 Hospitalized 126 Deaths 15

*Negative testing results are only from the State Public Health Laboratory and do not include private laboratory negative results.

Laboratory Cases Diagnostic Laboratory of Oklahoma 62 State Public Health Laboratory 124 Other 191 Total 377

Age Group, Years COVID-19 Cases Deaths 00-04 4 0 05-17 5 0 18-35 64 0 36-49 70 1 50-64 97 3 65+ 137 11 Total 377 15 Age Range: 0-95 yrs Median Age: 59

Gender Cases Deaths Female 191 7 Male 186 8 Total 377 15

County Cases Deaths Adair 3 0 Bryan 1 0 Caddo 1 0 Canadian 11 0 Carter 1 0 Cherokee 1 0 Choctaw 1 0 Cleveland 46 5 Comanche 6 0 Craig 1 0 Creek 16 1 Custer 3 0 Delaware 4 0 Garvin 2 0 Grady 2 0 Jackson 1 0 Kay 18 0 Latimer 1 0 Le Flore 1 0 Lincoln 3 0 Logan 3 0 Mayes 3 0 McClain 2 0 Muskogee 7 0 Noble 3 0 Nowata 1 0 Oklahoma 107 3 Okmulgee 2 0 Osage 6 0 Ottawa 4 0 Pawnee 14 1 Payne 12 0 Pittsburg 2 0 Pontotoc 3 0 Pottawatomie 2 0 Sequoyah 2 1 Stephens 2 0 Tulsa 57 3 Wagoner 8 1 Washington 14 0 Total 377 15

* Community spread is defined as the spread of an illness for which the source of

infection is unknown. For purposes of our COVID-19 reporting, we are highlighting

the counties that contain a positive case.

