Oklahoma health officials: COVID-19 cases spike to 248, 7 death reported

OKLAHOMA CITY (KNWA) – As faith leaders prepare for a ‘statewide day of prayer,’ Oklahoma health officials say the novel coronavirus is continuing to spread across the state.

On Thursday morning, data from the Oklahoma State Department of Health shows that the state currently has 248 confirmed cases of COVID-19.

So far, officials say seven Oklahoma patients have died and 86 others have been hospitalized because of the virus. 

Officials say the latest deaths occurred in Cleveland County. The patients included a man in his 60s and a woman in her 90s.

COVID-19 Oklahoma Test Results

Positive (In-State)248
Positive (Out-of-State)2
Negative*958
Hospitalized86
Deaths7

*Negative testing results are only from the State Public Health Laboratory and do not include private laboratory negative results.

Counties highlighted in yellow on the map above indicate a death in that county.
Data Source: Acute Disease Service, Oklahoma State Department of Health.
*As of 2020-03-26 at 7:00 AM.

COVID-19 Cases by Testing Laboratory

LaboratoryCases
Diagnostic Laboratory of Oklahoma48
State Public Health Laboratory83
Other117
Total248

COVID-19 Cases by Age Grouping

Age Group, YearsCOVID-19 Cases*
00-042
05-172
18-3543
36-4952
50-6464
65+85
Total248
Age Range0-95 yrs

COVID-19 Cases by Gender

 COVID-19 Cases by Gender
Female119
Male129
Total248

COVID-19 Cases by County

CountyCOVID-19 Cases by County*Deaths
Adair20
Bryan10
Canadian60
Carter10
Cleveland393
Comanche30
Craig10
Creek100
Custer30
Delaware10
Garvin20
Grady20
Jackson10
Kay110
Lincoln10
Logan30
Mayes20
McClain20
Muskogee40
Noble20
Oklahoma732
Okmulgee20
Osage30
Ottawa10
Pawnee101
Payne50
Pontotoc10
Pottawatomie20
Sequoyah10
Stephens10
Tulsa411
Wagoner60
Washington50
Total2487

So far, deaths have occurred in Cleveland, Oklahoma, Pawnee and Tulsa counties.

According to health department data, the patients range in age from less than 1-year-old to 95-years-old. Four of the patients are children.

In all, 149 of the confirmed cases are 50-years-old or older.

However, health officials say there is a high incidence of cases in the 18 to 49-year-old age group. People of all age groups are asked to stay home and practice social distancing.

image of a test tube with covid-19 marked positive
(Photo by Thomas Imo/Photothek via Getty Images)

State officials urge Oklahomans to stay away from ill patients and to frequently wash their hands. Also, avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

At this point, Americans are urged to practice ‘social distancing’ by staying in their homes as much as possible and not going out into a crowd.

The virus is mainly spread from person-to-person, and symptoms usually appear two to 14 days after exposure. Officials stress that the most common symptoms are fever, cough, and shortness of breath.

If you do become sick, you are asked to stay away from others. If you have been in an area where the coronavirus is known to be spreading or been around a COVID-19 patient and develop symptoms, you are asked to call your doctor ahead of time and warn them that you might have been exposed to the virus. That way, experts say, they have the ability to take extra precautions to protect staff and other patients.

Starbucks tables blocked off
Tables at an Oklahoma City Starbucks are blocked off to prevent diners from eating in. Officials say it is all in an attempt to force social distancing.

The novel coronavirus was first detected in China late last year and has since spread to locations across the globe, including the United States.

While the full extent of COVID-19 is not known yet, reported illnesses have ranged from extremely mild to severe, some resulting in death. Officials say that 80 to 85 percent of cases of COVID-19 have been mild, similar to a cold or the flu.

Older people and those with underlying health conditions like heart disease, lung disease, and diabetes are at a greater risk for a serious case.

