Pandemic fatigue adds to COVID-19 risks

As COVID-19 cases begin to tick up, health experts are once again urging the public to take precautions.



Nearly two-thirds of states have seen coronavirus cases climb 10% or more in the past two weeks, and the next few months are expected to be critical, even as Americans face mounting pandemic fatigue.

“Now is not the time to be lax, so reinvigorate those infection control precautions,” warns Dr. Andrew Badley of the Mayo Clinic.

The University of Washington’s Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation is projecting a peak of 2,900 deaths per day this winter, a frightening surge that would dramatically decrease if 95% of people wearing face masks in public.

Health experts say getting a flu shot is also key.

Minnesota resident and cancer survivor Rick Jeddeloh already got his.

This summer, coronavirus sent him to the hospital.



“For the second time in my life, I thought about in my own mortality, will I still be here for my 11-year-old daughter?” he says.

He’s still sometimes short of breath and is urging others to take the virus seriously.

“Many recover, many get through it. But some don’t,” Jeddeloh says. “And as a country are we okay with that? Because the truth is, I think we can do better.”

Flu vaccines are recommended for everyone six months and older, especially those at high risk like the elderly, pregnant women and anyone with a compromised immune system.

