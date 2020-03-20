Parents, police struggle to herd the young in virus outbreak

1  of  106
Closings and Coronavirus changes
Atwood United Methodist Church Butler Community College May Commencement Exercises cancelled Carriage Factory Art Gallery closed temporarily to the public through April Central Community Church, services cancelled Chicken N Pickle closing down restaurant scheduled events & operations City of Arkansas City will close City Hall to the public starting March 23 Cosmosphere International Science Center & Space Museum in Hutchinson Cowley Co limits access to 3 campuses DCF Service Centers close until further notice, key services to continue Derby City Hall Senior Center temporarily closes March 18 Derby Woodlawn UMC Doc’s Friends & WSU Tech postponed April 18 Pull a Plane event Dodge City Boot Hill Museum El Dorado Senior Center closed through March 31, 2020 Ellinwood - Immanuel United Church of Christ Ellinwood 1st Baptist Church Emprise Bank Eric Fisher Academy Closing Temporarily Amid COVID-19 Concerns Finney County offices closed to public: First United Methodist Church in Sterling, no services Friends University Garden City Administrative Center Garden City Community College Garden City First United Methodist Church Genesis Health Clubs Girls Scouts of Kansas Heartland: No meetings or activitie until May 10 Great Bend First Assembly of God Church Great Bend St. John's Episcopal Church Harvey County Historical Museum Hays - North Oak Comunity Church Haysville Activity Center Haysville Municipal Court Haysville Resurrection Lutheran Church Hutchinson Moose Lodge Hutchinson Zoo Kansas Prisoner Review Board Kansas public schools closed for the remainder of 2019-2020 school year Kansas State to cancel all in-person commencement ceremonies Lake Afton Observatory Lake Afton Public Observatory Lee Richardson Zoo Lucas, Luray, Amherst United Methodist Churches - no Sunday services Mark Arts Newman University North Newton Mennonite Central Committee North Oak Community Church Pathway Church Regal Theaters Reno County Museum Salina Public Library Salina Smoky Hill Museum Sedgwick County Extension Education Center Sedgwick County Household Hazardous Waste Swap & Shop Sedgwick County Register of Deeds Sedgwick County Women, Infant & Children (WIC) Sedgwick County Zoo Stevens County STRATACA: KS Underground Salt Museum Textron Employees Club West Fitness Center and East Activity Center The American Athletic Conference canceled all competitions for the academic The Loony Bin Comedy Club, Wichita canceling all shows for the next 2 weeks The Wichita-Sedgwick County Historical Museum The Wichita-Sedgwick County Historical Museum Towne East Mall closed through March 29 Valley Center closing down all public spaces inside City Facilities startin Washburn University moves classes online for the remainder of the semester Wichita - Friends University Fine Arts Department Wichita - Sharon Baptist Church Youth Wichita - St. James Episcopal Church Wichita - St. Paul African Methodist Episcopal Church Wichita - University Congregational Church Wichita - Woodland UMC Wichita Aldersgate UMC Wichita Ascension Lutheran Church Wichita Botanica Gardens Wichita Calvary United Methodist Church Wichita Central Community Church Wichita Century II Wichita Chamber of Commerce Wichita CityArts Wichita Countryside Christian Church Wichita Exploration Place Wichita Federal Credit Union Wichita Great Plains Nature Center Wichita Immanuel Baptist Church Wichita Indian Hills Church of the Nazarene Wichita Indian Hills Church of the Nazarene Wichita Life.Church - east and west campuses Wichita Mid American Credit Union Wichita Museum of World Treasures Wichita New Hope Christian Church Wichita Old Cowtown, Mid-American All-Indian and Wichita Art Museums Wichita Open Streets ICT at Nomar Wichita Park and Recreation centers Wichita Parkview Baptist Church Wichita Public Libraries Wichita Q-line Wichita Ralph Wulz Riverside Tennis Center Wichita Riverlawn Christian Church Wichita St. Bartholomew's Episcopal Church Wichita St. John's Episcopal Church Wichita Summit Church Wichita Symphony Wichita Woodland United Methodist Church Wichtia - Glenn Park Christian Church Winfield First Presbyterian Church
Click here for coronavirus updates

Parents, police struggle to herd the young in virus outbreak

Coronavirus

by: LEANNE ITALIE, Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

Cece Guida, 19, top, of New York City, pushes on Sam Reddick, 20, of Evansville, Ind., as spring break revelers look on during a game of chicken fight on the beach, Tuesday, March 17, 2020, in Pompano Beach, Fla. As a response to the coronavirus pandemic, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis ordered all bars be shut down for 30 days beginning at 5 p.m. and many Florida beaches are turning away spring break crowds urging them to engage in social distancing. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Teen: “I can’t stay here all day. What about my friends!?”

Parent: “Are you kidding? This is serious!”

The adolescent brain is definitely in play as authorities around the globe struggle to keep young people from gathering, while parents fret at home about what they’re up to as the coronavirus spreads.

“It’s like herding chickens,” said Southampton, New York, mom Anastasia Gavalas, with five of her own who range from 13 to 21.

She spoke Tuesday, just two days into school closings that could last for weeks.

“They feel well and the weather has been nice so they think they can go and do anything. If they can climb over locked gates and play ball in the park, they will. If there’s one store that’s remained open, they’ll find it and go in. No matter how much I ask, they’re getting out and doing something,” Gavalas said.

Impulsiveness, unsound judgment, egocentricity. Toddlers or teens?

Rachel Busman, a child and adolescent psychologist with the Child Mind Institute in New York, said the still-developing adolescent brain can exhibit those traits and more, only now teens with thoughts of invincibility can potentially do real harm to themselves and others.

For most people, the coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia. The vast majority of people recover.

Some teens are skipping over the reality that they’re potential carriers.

“They’re very much primed toward reward and primed toward immediate gratification,” Busman said.

What’s a parent to do? Especially those of highly mobile older teens used to far greater freedoms than virus restrictions allow, including college kids whose schools have gone to remote learning or remain on spring break.

“If you start the conversation with, ‘You can’t do that,’ you’re probably going to be met with, ‘Oh yes I can, I’m an adult’ kind of thing,'” Busman said. “The first step is validate. Let your teen know you get it, even if you don’t fully understand.”

In Europe and elsewhere, authorities have stepped in.

Belgian media reported roughly 300 people attended a rave in the Luxembourg Province town of Tenneville last Saturday. Police and federal agents swooped in and broke it up.

In France, teens who defy a lockdown on nonessential trips out could cost their parents fines of $40 to $150. All residents must fill out a form documenting why they’ve left their homes during the 15-day period. Hanging out with friends is not considered a valid reason.

Just as spring weather arrived in Germany, with schools, clubs and concert halls closed, “corona” parties have surfaced despite restrictions. In addition, police dispersed young people from several parks across Berlin on Tuesday, according to local media.

“It is not reasonable to invite a big party at home or other celebrations with many people,” said Lars Schaade, the deputy head of Germany’s public health agency.

Groups of teens have been congregating in cafes elsewhere in Europe.

Asked about the problem of roving young people, U.S. President Donald Trump joined the chorus Wednesday of those noting “they’re feeling invincible,” and sternly urged them to “heed the advice” to take care.

His coronavirus coordinator, Deborah Birx, warned of “concerning reports” out of France and Italy that young people have become seriously ill from COVID-19.

Some parents are doing what they can.

In Williston, Vermont, Ann Schmidt said her 17-year-old son isn’t one to sit around the house. He’s a soccer player and skier, but his soccer center has shut down along with the slopes.

“He’s been tooling around in his car, visiting friends. It’s very hard,” she said. “Taking away his physical activity is having a dramatic impact. I’m trying to be as empathetic as possible while keeping him safe.”

Schmidt sent him to a store with a credit card to buy an Xbox so at least he can play FIFA online.

In Manhattan, mom Alina Adams is holding her own with her three, ages 13, 16 and a 20-year-old home since his college closed.

“I’m being completely hands off because I know that the minute I suggest they do anything, they’ll be instantly against it,” she said. “My 13-year-old daughter has been making plenty of TikToks.”

___

Associated Press writers Samuel Petrequin in Brussels and Kirsten Grieshaber in Berlin contributed to this report.

___

The Associated Press receives support for health and science coverage from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Department of Science Education. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

___

Follow AP coverage of the virus outbreak at https://apnews.com/VirusOutbreakand https://apnews.com/UnderstandingtheOutbreak.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories