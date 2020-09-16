Skip to content
KSN-TV
Wichita
79°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Coronavirus
Local
Your Local Election HQ
KSN Digital Extra
Capitol Bureau
Good News
Washington D.C. Bureau
National / World
Don’t Miss This
Politics
Entertainment
Crime
KSN Noticias
Newsfeed Now
Top Stories
Sedgwick County and law enforcement communities remember Sheriff’s Deputy Robert Kunze
Top Stories
Sedgwick County Commission recommends that health officer change bar closing time to midnight
Video
Shawnee man sentenced to 5 years for buying child porn site membership
Coronavirus in Kansas: 52 more deaths and cases top 50,000
T.J.’s Forecast: Hazy sunshine in-store as cold front tracks through the state
Video
Weather
Radar
Weather Blog
Weather Wednesdays
Current Alerts
Mobile Apps / Alerts
SkyView Network
Closings and Delays
Sports
Local Sports Scores
Friday Football Fever
WSU Shockers
Kansas Jayhawks
K-State Wildcats
Kansas City Chiefs
Kansas City Royals
Racing
Competitive Drive
The Big Game
Top Stories
The Big Ten’s new football coronavirus protocols, explained
Top Stories
Mahomes, Chiefs on top of season’s first AP Pro32 poll
Big Ten reverses course, announces plan to play football
2 Giants-Seattle games off due to smoky skies, moved to SF
School leader: Big Ten football on hold until questions answered
Community
Destination Kansas
Hispanic Heritage Month
Continuing the Conversation
Community Calendar
Veteran Salute
Clear the Shelters
Main Street Kansas
Positive Connections
Contests
Today’s Pledge of Allegiance
Kansas Lottery Results
Your Horoscope
Honor A Kansas Nurse
Kansas Best
Video Center
Live Stream
Good Day Kansas
Connect 3 Now
About Us
Contact Us
TV Schedule
Meet The KSN Team
NBC Shows
Work For Us
Digital Marketing
Text Alerts
Email Alerts
Mobile Apps
Telemundo in Kansas
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Search
Search
Search
Pass or Fail
Nationwide project taps journalists to tackle education, race and poverty
Coronavirus
Plan calls for more testing of people without virus symptoms
Sedgwick County Commission recommends that health officer change bar closing time to midnight
Video
Coronavirus in Kansas: 52 more deaths and cases top 50,000
City of Wichita cites 4 bars over mask mandate
Video
Kansas City Health Department shuts down bar over COVID-19 outbreak
Video
More Coronavirus Headlines
Coronavirus in Kansas
Plan calls for more testing of people without virus symptoms
Sedgwick County Commission recommends that health officer change bar closing time to midnight
Video
Coronavirus in Kansas: 52 more deaths and cases top 50,000
City of Wichita cites 4 bars over mask mandate
Video
Kechi mayor and wife rallied by the community as they fight COVID-19
Video
More Coronavirus in Kansas Headlines
3 Day Forecast
no iframe support!
KSN Storm Track 3 Weather
Trending Stories
City of Wichita cites 4 bars over mask mandate
Video
Coronavirus in Kansas: 52 more deaths and cases top 50,000
‘It’s really open to anyone’: Amazon kicks off career fair, set to fill 33K remote jobs averaging $150K
Video
Weather
News
Update: Suspect in sex assault cases taken into custody following standoff in southeast Wichita
Video