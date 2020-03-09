Closings and Delays
Colby Public Schools - USD 315

Patient with COVID-19 admitted to The University of Kansas Health System

Coronavirus

by: WDAF-TV

Posted: / Updated:

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (WDAF) — The University of Kansas Health System confirmed Monday that they are treating a patient with COVID-19, caused by the new coronavirus. 

According to the hospital, the patient is in a special area of the facility designed to prevent the spread of the virus. 

Chief Medical Officer Steve Stites, Director of Inpatient Critical Care and Infectious Diseases Dana Hawkinson and Secretary of the KDHE Lee Norman will hold a news conference at noon. 

A spokesperson for the hospital said they will not release the patient’s identity. They will answer questions about protocols for care and public safety.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories