Planet Fitness will require masks at all locations

People work out at a Planet Fitness gym in Alhambra, California. (Photo by Frederic J. BROWN / AFP) (Photo by FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images)

Planet Fitness, Inc. announced Monday that masks will be required at all of its locations beginning Aug. 1.

Currently, all Planet Fitness employees are required to wear masks. To date, the company has approximately 1,450 locations open across 46 states, the District of Columbia, Canada, and Australia.

“As we continue to face the COVID-19 pandemic, amid an ongoing global health crisis, wellness has never been as essential to our collective community as it is today,” said Planet Fitness CEO Chris Rondeau. “We believe it’s our responsibility to further protect our members, employees, and communities so that we can all safely focus on our health, which is more important now than ever before.”

Dr. Ian Norton, former head of emergency medical team response with the World Health Organization, said that as people return to their normal routines, “they need to be able to safely access gyms and fitness centers with confidence.”

He added: “While COVID-19 is a serious public health issue, so too is the epidemic of obesity and chronic disease killing 1.7 million Americans every year. Fitness contributes to lowering rates of non-communicable disease related to sedentary lifestyles and obesity, and improves mental health, physical health and overall well-being.”

Planet Fitness has already taken additional steps to strengthen its existing cleanliness policies and procedures to help keep members, guests and employees safe.

In addition to reopening facilities across the country, Planet Fitness also offers free live “Home Work-Ins,” which are part of the company’s “United We Move” campaign, designed to motivate and inspire everyone to stay physically and mentally fit, according to a release sent out Monday.