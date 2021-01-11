Poll shows COVID-19 tops businesses’ concerns in Kansas

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) – Many businesses have taken a hit with restrictions and changes during the pandemic.

The Kansas Chamber of Commerce had a survey conducted by CHS & Associates of 300 mostly small businesses around the state to find out the most important issues they’re facing.

Nearly half of the people surveyed that run companies said that the government has hurt businesses during the pandemic, while 20% said it has helped.

Normally taxes are far and away the biggest concern for businesses, but in 2020, COVID-19 took the top spot. Some some business owners even lessened their desire for lower taxes.

Other concerns like health care and regulations went down, but worrying about the economy, government leadership, and small business assistance went up.

Even with the recent struggles, 60% of companies expect to keep the same amount of employees this year, and 28% of businesses say they expect to add more to their workforce.

“They want to be successful, but they want to get government out of the way,” said Pat McFerron, who conducted the study. “That happens with COVID as well, especially the smaller the business the more concern they have of that overreach especially by the state government.”

The poll also showed lowering taxes, especially on property, and developing a stronger workforce pipeline is also what businesses want to see.