President Joe Biden releases statement on authorization of COVID-19 vaccine

President Joe Biden speaks during an event to commemorate the 50 millionth COVID-19 shot, in the South Court Auditorium on the White House campus, Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

WASHINGTON – President Biden released a statement Saturday following the Food and Drug Administration’s emergency approval of Johnson & Johnson’s single-dose COVID-19 vaccine.

“We know that the more people get vaccinated, the faster we will overcome the virus, get back to our friends and loved ones, and get our economy back on track,” the official White House statement said. “Thanks to the brilliance of our scientists, the resilience of our people, and the eagerness of Americans in every community to protect themselves and their loved ones by getting vaccinated, we are moving in the right direction.”

The president went on to warn of new strains of the coronavirus in his statement, saying, “things are still likely to get worse again as new variants spread.”

In the release, President Biden also emphasized his belief in the American Rescue Plan stimulus package, saying it’s “needed” to further reduce the spread of the virus.

“There is light at the end of the tunnel, but we cannot let our guard down now or assume that victory is inevitable. We must continue to remain vigilant, act fast and aggressively, and look out for one another — that is how we are going to reach that light together,” President Biden said.