1  of  29
Closings and Delays
Aldersgate UMC - Wichita Central Christian Church - Wichita Derby - Woodlawn United Methodist Church Faith Church - Valley Center Hutchinson - First Mennonite Church Newton - Koerner Heights Church Pine Valley Christian Church - Wichita Pleasant Valley UMC - Wichita River Community Church - Wichita Shalom Mennonite Church Solomon - Solomon Yoked Parish Triniity United Methodist Church - Hutchinson United Methodist Church - Cheney Wichita - Calvary Baptist Church Wichita - Calvary United Methodist Church Wichita - Central Coummunity Church Wichita - College Hill United Methodist Church Wichita - Countryside Christian Church Wichita - East Heights United Methodist Church Wichita - East Point Church of Christ Wichita - Eastminster Church Wichita - First MB (Mennonite Brethren) Church Wichita - First Presbyterian Church Wichita - GracePoint Church Wichita - Great Plains Church Wichita - Life Church Wichita - Metropolitan Baptist Church Wichita - Pathway Church Westlink Wichita - Riverlawn Christian Church
Click here for coronavirus updates

President Trump says he’s taken the coronavirus test, waiting for results

Coronavirus

by: KSNW News

Posted: / Updated:

(KSNW) – President Donald Trump says he’s been tested for coronavirus and waiting for results in a press conference today in Washington D.C.

His announcement comes a day after the White House released a statement saying the president would not be tested.

The coronavirus or Covid-19 has now affected 49 states in the U.S., including Alaska, the 49th state to confirm a case of the virus. Currently, West Virginia is the only state that has not reported a case.

Over 150,000 cases of the Covid-19 virus and 5,700 deaths, as a result, have been confirmed across the globe according to Johns Hopkins University. Of the number of confirmed infections, more than 72,000 have made a recovery.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories