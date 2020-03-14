President Trump says he’s taken the coronavirus test, waiting for results

(KSNW) – President Donald Trump says he’s been tested for coronavirus and waiting for results in a press conference today in Washington D.C.

His announcement comes a day after the White House released a statement saying the president would not be tested.

The coronavirus or Covid-19 has now affected 49 states in the U.S., including Alaska, the 49th state to confirm a case of the virus. Currently, West Virginia is the only state that has not reported a case.

Over 150,000 cases of the Covid-19 virus and 5,700 deaths, as a result, have been confirmed across the globe according to Johns Hopkins University. Of the number of confirmed infections, more than 72,000 have made a recovery.

