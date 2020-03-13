Breaking News
Presumptive positive case of coronavirus at Wesley Medical Center in Wichita
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wesley Medical Center was notified by the Kansas Department of Health & Environment (KDHE) that they have a patient who is presumptive positive for COVID-19 or coronavirus.

The hospital has isolated the patient and is following precautions to ensure the safety of patients, colleagues and visitors.

Visitor restrictions have been instituted. Visitors and patients are being directed to use specific entrances to allow visitors to be screened.

The hospital says supplies have been positioned at points of entry so that any potential symptomatic patient who arrives can be properly masked and immediately isolated to protect colleagues and other patients.

The hospital is working in partnership with the KDHE and the CDC.

