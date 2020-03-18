Retired nurse is first COVID-19 related death in Illinois

1  of  61
Closings and Coronavirus changes
Ark City closing some public facilities Chicken N Pickle closing down restaurant scheduled events & operations Cosmosphere International Science Center & Space Museum in Hutchinson Cowley Co limits access to 3 campuses Derby City Hall Senior Center temporarily closes March 18 Doc’s Friends & WSU Tech postponed April 18 Pull a Plane event Dodge City Boot Hill Museum El Dorado Senior Center closed through March 31, 2020 Emprise Bank Friends University Garden City Community College Girls Scouts of Kansas Heartland: No meetings or activitie until May 10 Harvey County Historical Museum Hays - North Oak Comunity Church Haysville Municipal Court cancelled for March 17th and March 24th Kansas Prisoner Review Board Kansas public schools closed for the remainder of 2019-2020 school year Kansas State to cancel all in-person commencement ceremonies Lee Richardson Zoo Mark Arts North Newton Mennonite Central Committee North Oak Community Church Regal Theaters Reno County Museum Salina Public Library Salina Smoky Hill Museum Sedgwick County Extension Education Center St. Paul African Methodist Episcopal Church STRATACA: KS Underground Salt Museum Textron Employees Club West Fitness Center and East Activity Center The American Athletic Conference canceled all competitions for the academic The Loony Bin Comedy Club, Wichita canceling all shows for the next 2 weeks The Wichita-Sedgwick County Historical Museum The Wichita-Sedgwick County Historical Museum TOP Early Learning Center closed till March 20 Valley Center closing down all public spaces inside City Facilities startin Washburn University moves classes online for the remainder of the semester Wichita - Friends University Fine Arts Department Wichita - Sharon Baptist Church Youth Wichita - St. James Episcopal Church Wichita - St. Paul African Methodist Episcopal Church Wichita - University Congregational Church Wichita - Woodland UMC Wichita Aldersgate UMC Wichita Ascension Lutheran Church Wichita Botanica Gardens Wichita Calvary United Methodist Church Wichita Century II Wichita Chamber of Commerce Wichita CityArts Wichita Great Plains Nature Center Wichita Old Cowtown, Mid-American All-Indian and Wichita Art Museums Wichita Park and Recreation centers Wichita Public Libraries Wichita Q-line Wichita Ralph Wulz Riverside Tennis Center Wichita Riverview Baptist Church Wichita St. Bartholomew's Episcopal Church Wichita St. John's Episcopal Church Wichita Woodland United Methodist Church Wichtia - Glenn Park Christian Church
Click here for coronavirus updates

Retired nurse is first COVID-19 related death in Illinois

Coronavirus
Posted: / Updated:

CHICAGO, Ill. (WGN) — A 61-year-old woman has become the first COVID-19 related death in Illinois.

Patricia Frieson, of Chicago, died late Monday night at the University of Chicago Medical Center, according to the medical examiner.

Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker announced the news at a news conference Tuesday.

“I’m deeply saddened to share the news that I have dreaded since the earliest days of this outbreak,” Pritzker said at a news conference.

The medical examiner has not yet said the virus caused her death but she had tested positive before she passed.

Frieson’s family said she suffered from bad asthma and when she went to the hospital Thursday, they thought it was just her asthma acting up.

But it was far worse.

Hospital staff red-flagged her because of her underlying condition. Her family said Frieson was diagnosed with pneumonia and then coronavirus.

Her brother Anthony Frieson called her a “wonderful human.”

“(She) had struggled with pain for her entire life,” he said. “She became a nurse to care for people. She had a deep love of God, Holy Spirit, and she lived a life trying to follow God’s will in everything she did and said.”

Frieson was a retired floor nurse and a traveling nurse, who was educated in Arkansas. She lived in the Gresham neighborhood.

Frieson comes from a large family. Her family said they have been around her this entire time because they thought her illness was only asthma. They weren’t avoiding her or even thinking about coronavirus.

But now they are worried more family members might have it. They are self-quarantined and being tested.

One of their other sisters is under surveillance at a hospital and has symptoms of the coronavirus.

 “It is real. It is real. There is no fooling around with this,” Anthony Frieson said. “I know my sister had pre-existing conditions but it’s a very serious condition when you get these symptoms. … It’s terrible. We lost a wonderful person. … Everyone needs to take this as serious as possible.”

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories