Royals catcher Salvador Perez tests positive for coronavirus

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WDAF) — Royals catcher Salvador Perez has tested positive for the coronavirus, the team announced on July 4.
Perez is asymptomatic and staying at his Kansas City home. He said his family is safe and he feels good.
It will take consecutive negative tests for him to be allowed to play. He said he can’t wait to get back.
The MLB set a 60-game schedule for the season after the pandemic delayed the first games by more than three months. Teams will have their first games on July 23 or 24.
