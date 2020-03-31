Rubio specifies journalists for ‘glee’ in virus deaths

1  of  2
Live Now
President Trump and coronavirus task force briefing and updates on social distancing Watch KSN News at 5
1  of  76
Closings and Coronavirus changes
Barton Community College Butler Community College May Commencement Exercises cancelled Carriage Factory Art Gallery closed temporarily to the public through April Chicken N Pickle closing down restaurant scheduled events & operations Church of the Brethren - Garden City City of Arkansas City will close City Hall to the public starting March 23 Cosmosphere International Science Center & Space Museum in Hutchinson Cowley Co limits access to 3 campuses DCF Service Centers close until further notice, key services to continue Derby Woodlawn UMC Doc’s Friends & WSU Tech postponed April 18 Pull a Plane event Eastminster Church - Wichita El Dorado Senior Center closed through March 31, 2020 Ellinwood 1st Baptist Church Eric Fisher Academy Closing Temporarily Amid COVID-19 Concerns Finney County offices closed to public: First United Methodist Church in Sterling, no services Friends University Garden City Administrative Center Garden City Community College Garden City First United Methodist Church Genesis Health Clubs Girls Scouts of Kansas Heartland: No meetings or activitie until May 10 Great Bend American Legion Post 180 Great Bend First Assembly of God Church Great Bend St. John's Episcopal Church Harvey County Historical Museum Hays - North Oak Comunity Church Haysville Activity Center Haysville Resurrection Lutheran Church Hutchinson Moose Lodge Hutchinson Zoo Kansas public schools closed for the remainder of 2019-2020 school year Kansas State to cancel all in-person commencement ceremonies Lake Afton Observatory Lake Afton Public Observatory Lee Richardson Zoo Mark Arts North Oak Community Church Pathway Church Planet Fitness - All locations Regal Theaters Salina First Church of the Nazarene Salina Public Library Sedgwick County Household Hazardous Waste Swap & Shop Sedgwick County Register of Deeds Sedgwick County Women, Infant & Children (WIC) Sedgwick County Zoo Stevens County The American Athletic Conference canceled all competitions for the academic The Wichita-Sedgwick County Historical Museum The Wichita-Sedgwick County Historical Museum Valley Center closing down all public spaces inside City Facilities startin Washburn University moves classes online for the remainder of the semester West Link Church of Christ Wichita - Friends University Fine Arts Department Wichita - Sharon Baptist Church Youth Wichita - St. James Episcopal Church Wichita - University Congregational Church Wichita Aldersgate UMC Wichita Ascension Lutheran Church Wichita Calvary United Methodist Church Wichita Chamber of Commerce Wichita Exploration Place Wichita Federal Credit Union Wichita Indian Hills Church of the Nazarene Wichita Indian Hills Church of the Nazarene Wichita Life.Church - east and west campuses Wichita Mid American Credit Union Wichita Open Streets ICT at Nomar Wichita Parkview Baptist Church Wichita Summit Church Wichita Symphony Wichita The Tutoring Center Wichita Westlink Church of Christ Winfield First Presbyterian Church
Click here for coronavirus updates

Rubio specifies journalists for ‘glee’ in virus deaths

Coronavirus
Posted: / Updated:
Marco Rubio

Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., speaks with reporters on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, March 24, 2020, as the Senate works to pass a coronavirus relief bill. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

NEW YORK (AP) — Florida Sen. Marco Rubio, pressed to identify media figures that he said expressed “glee” at Americans getting coronavirus, has cited an editorial cartoonist, a magazine writer, an online tech publication and an online editor.

The Republican senator took heat for a tweet over the weekend that said some media members “can’t contain their delight” at reports that the United States had surpassed China in the number of coronavirus cases.

He was criticized for using the vague term “some in the media,” and ABC News’ Jonathan Karl, president of the White House Correspondents Association, called on Rubio to apologize. He didn’t, but late Monday pointed to examples of what he was talking about.

One came from the Twitter account of the tech publication The Verge that had tweeted a picture of President Donald Trump hugging the American flag with the message, “The coronavirus is now the American virus.”

Nilay Patel, editor-in-chief of The Verge, said his publication’s team is based primarily in New York and San Francisco and is devastated by the disease’s impact on those communities.

“Our story is anything but gleeful, and calls the administration’s failure to act a ‘dark lesson,’” he said on Tuesday. “Marco Rubio should spend his time worrying about the people of Florida.”

Rubio also cited a tweet by Benjamin Wittes, founder of the Lawfare blog, who tweeted a link to a story about the milestone with the message, “We’re Number One!” The senator also criticized a profane tweet by GQ magazine writer Julia Ioffe.

Cartoonist Bill Bramhall of the New York Daily News drew Rubio’s ire for a weekend drawing that showed a graph of U.S. coronavirus cases rising while a man in a red MAGA hat chants, “USA, USA, USA.”

Rubio also criticized Paul Krugman, columnist at The New York Times, for using figures on coronavirus provided by the Chinese government. The senator has said he doesn’t believe those numbers are accurate.

In calling out Rubio for his vagueness and requesting an apology, Karl said journalists at CBS and NBC News had died of COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus, and two members of the White House press corps are suspected of having contracted the virus. On Tuesday, CNN anchor Chris Cuomo announced that he had the virus.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories