Searching for a cure: Wichita native helps lead the nation’s fight against COVID-19

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (KSNW) – A Wichita native and Newman University alum is joining the fight against coronavirus. Doctor Tony Schountz is a professor at Colorado State University. He is working with a team of scientists to test hundreds of antivirals that could help patients recover more quickly and survive COVID-19.

He has spent many years studying bat-borne viral diseases and said he is grateful for the opportunity to lend his expertise.

“This is basically what we’ve trained for our entire careers, and now, it’s time to step up and participate in trying to come up with some strategies for controlling this disease,” said Dr. Schountz.

He said the team will also test possible vaccines pending funding.

