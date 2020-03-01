Second person tested for Coronavirus in Kansas

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) says they tested a second person for the novel coronavirus in Kansas on Friday. The test results came back negative.

“A new person under investigation (PUI) was identified Friday. However, the person has since tested negative for COVID-19. So, currently, there are no confirmed cases and no PUIs. Since the virus began, Kansas has had two PUIs, both of whom tested negative for COVID-19,” said Kristi Zears, Director of Communications for the Kansas Department of Health and Environment.

According to KDHE, people who have been diagnosed with the COVID-19 are reporting symptoms like; coughing, fever, and difficulty breathing. The symptoms can appear within two to 14days. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) says if you have any of the symptoms listed you should contact your healthcare provider.

The CDC also says to avoid close contact with people who are sick, avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth, clean and disinfect frequently as a few preventative measures people can take.

