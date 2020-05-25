Second stylist at Great Clips in Missouri sick with COVID-19

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) — A Springfield hairstylist served 84 clients over eight days while experiencing symptoms of coronavirus, and now a coworker is sick, health officials said.

The Springfield-Greene County Health Department announced in a Facebook post Saturday that 56 other Great Clips clients were potentially exposed by the second stylist.

The announcement came one day after the health department’s director, Clay Goddard, said in a news briefing that the first stylist to get sick worked eight days from May 12 to May 20, with only the 18th off.

The coworker then worked five shifts from May 16 to 20 while experiencing very mild symptoms.

One client says all the customers were wearing masks while he was there.

“I know that the employee feels really bad about what happened. I’m sure they both do, but you have a situation that caused a chain reaction,” said Erik Chase, Great Clips customer.

The owner of the Great Clips salon says the store is closed for deep cleaning and will reopen when the health department says it’s safe. She added she’s worried because her employees have been getting threats.

