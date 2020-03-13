1  of  3
Click here for coronavirus updates

Sedgwick County events that have been canceled

Coronavirus

Delano – St. Patrick’s Day Parade canceled

Wichita Symphony – Postpones March 14 & 15 concerts following Sedgwick County Ban over COVID-19 concerns

Intrust Bank Arena – All March events are already Suspended/Postponed. None have been canceled.

Cotillion – They say they will adhere to what the county says, but as to how they will do that, more info will be released at a later time. (Potentially today)

Hartman Arena – Gun show this weekend already canceled. Other events are postponed or suspended. The Force is has postponed kickoff by 30 days.

Wave – Will cap all events at 250 people.

Brickyard – Will cap all events at 250 people. They are increasing sanitation and cleaning for staff and customers. St. Patrick’s Day events are going on as scheduled.

