Sedgwick County health officer signs order to extend bar curfew

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Beginning this Friday, bars, night clubs, and other businesses licensed to sell alcohol for on-premises consumption can stay open until 12 a.m. (midnight) per the new order from health officer Dr. Garold Minns.

The order will remain in place until at least midnight, Wednesday, October 21, 2020. Minns accepted the request from the Sedgwick County Commission serving as Board of Health following its meeting yesterday.

Bars, night clubs, and other businesses licensed to sell alcohol for on-premises consumption are able to operate at 50 percent of the fire code capacity. The businesses may continue carryout and curbside services past midnight.

The order continues Phase 2 of the Ad Astra Plan which allows groups of up to 15 people that must be located at least six feet away from other groups.

Events and business occupancy are not capped at 15 people. Individuals in public gatherings are still required to wear a mask.

Commissioners will host an online meeting with certain bar and nightclub owners at 3 p.m. today. It will be live-streamed on the county’s Facebook page and YouTube channel.

