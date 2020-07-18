Click here for coronavirus updates

Sedgwick County reports 2,553 coronavirus cases, 1,043 recoveries

Coronavirus

by: KSN News

Posted: / Updated:

SEDGWICK COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – The number of positive coronavirus cases in Sedgwick County has reached 2,553 as of Saturday morning according to Sedgwick County Health Department. That is an increase of 1,484 new cases since the update last Saturday.

There are no new deaths to report as of noon Saturday. The number stands at 32 along with 1,043 recoveries.

Sedgwick County’s COVID-19 numbers include confirmed cases that have not yet been finalized in the Kansas Department of Health and Environment’s (KDHE) reporting system and may not match KDHE’s reported numbers.

(Updated 7/18/20 11:30 pm)




Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

