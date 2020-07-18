SEDGWICK COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – The number of positive coronavirus cases in Sedgwick County has reached 2,553 as of Saturday morning according to Sedgwick County Health Department. That is an increase of 1,484 new cases since the update last Saturday.
There are no new deaths to report as of noon Saturday. The number stands at 32 along with 1,043 recoveries.
Sedgwick County’s COVID-19 numbers include confirmed cases that have not yet been finalized in the Kansas Department of Health and Environment’s (KDHE) reporting system and may not match KDHE’s reported numbers.
LATEST STORIES:
- Sedgwick County reports 2,553 coronavirus cases, 1,043 recoveries
- Remembering John Lewis, rights icon and `American hero’
- Surging Democrats expand Senate targets to GOP states
- Gray County Undersheriff says an officer has been shot while responding to domestic dispute in Cimarron
- Taylor’s Forecast: Hot today, showers and storms tonight