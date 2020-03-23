Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office closes jail lobby

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office will be closing the jail lobby for public access.

The closure took effect today and will remain in effect through April 5, 2020. The jail will then re-evaluate our operating procedures.

Inmates will still have access to remote visitation. Remote visitation hours are 9 a.m. until 10 p.m., seven days a week. For additional information regarding video visitation and phone calls please visit www.sedgwickcounty.org/sheriff under the Detention Bureau tab or citizens can go directly to the Securus website at www.visitfromhome.net. Inmates will still have access to attorneys/court staff and ministers.

The jail reminds residents that they can write letters to inmates at 141 W. Elm, Wichita KS 67203

Please visit our website www.sedgwickcounty.org/sheriff under the Detention Bureau tab – Inmate Mail – to see the guidelines.

The public can use www.jailatm.com for the following:

To place money on the inmate’s account using

Credit card

Debit card

Pre-paid credit cards

Email an inmate

Commissary gift packs

Inmate money and property releases will be at the discretion of the inmate and will be mailed to recipient at the address the inmate provides.

If anyone has any additional questions more information can be found at: www.sedgwickcounty.org/sheriff under the Detention Bureau tab.

The sheriff’s office is also maintaining sanitization standards to take care of our staff and inmates. We have full medical staff on site. Should the need arise we have already established a plan to care for and quarantine individuals to minimize further exposure to inmates and to staff. If you have questions and concerns regarding services or access to the jail, please contact Detention Administration at (316) 660-0900 or you may email those concerns to jail@sedgwick.gov. The phone line and email will be answered Monday – Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 5p.m.

All other Sheriff’s Office business will be appointment only. Please check our website at www.sedgwickcounty.org/sheriff under the Directory tab for a full list of our contact numbers.

LATEST STORIES: