Click here for coronavirus updates Pandemic Pass or Fail

Small gatherings fuel coronavirus surge

Coronavirus

by: NBC News

Posted: / Updated:

As COVID-19 infections continue to set new records, health officials are issuing another dire warning.

“You have got assume at this point, that there’s so much virus going on in this country, that anybody you walk past, whether it’s outside or inside, there’s a good likelihood they’re infected,” says Dr. Peter Hotez, director of the Center for Vaccine Development at Texas Children’s Hospital.

Doctors say the current surge in infections is being fueled by small gatherings.

The nation is beginning to feel the effects of Thanksgiving travel, with Hanukkah and Christmas just weeks away.

“I get it, I want to see my family but this is hugely problematic and if people do in fact travel and see people outside of their homes, it’s setting us up for a very dark winter to come,” warns Dr. Shoshana Ungerleider of California Pacific Medical Center.

While vaccines are on the way, widespread distribution is still months away.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories