Social media campaign from Missouri Southern stresses importance of COVID-19 vaccinations

JOPLIN, Mo. — If you don’t want to get the COVID-19 vaccine for yourself, a social media campaign at Missouri Southern State University says to do it for your family, friends and co-workers.

Over the past few weeks, a different faculty or staff member has been profiled as to why they chose to get vaccinated.

Don Mihulka is one of them.

The university’s chief information officer had COVID-19 in January and says things got pretty serious.

“Several people in our office also got COVID,” Mihulka said. “To me, it was serious business. There was a point where my wife said, ‘Don, I don’t know if you’re gonna make it,’ and so that that was a pretty significant milestone.”

Mihulka says if only one person decides to get vaccinated due to his testimonial, it’s worth it.

If you’d like to read his story, or ones from other MSSU employees, click here.