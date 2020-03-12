Starbucks announces plans for modified operations due to coronavirus

Starbucks announced this week that they are taking steps to modify their operations if need be in light of the coronavirus outbreak

In a public letter to customers, the company said they could begin to limit seating in cafes, enable mobile order-only scenarios for pickup via the Starbucks app or delivery via Uber Eats. In some cases, only the drive-thru may be open.

As a last resort, stores will close if need be or directed by government authorities.