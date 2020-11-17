State to offer safe housing options for those impacted by COVID-19

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) – To help Kansans protect their families and household members, the state is working to provide safe housing options for those affected by COVID-19.

Non-congregate sheltering is an option for individuals in multiple communities in the state. This sheltering is available for those who cannot safely isolate or quarantine in their homes and have tested positive for COVID-19, those who have been exposed to someone who has tested positive, and those living and working in at-risk or congregate settings.

“The most effective way to slow the spread of the virus is to isolate or quarantine yourself away from others in your household,” said Devan Tucking, human services branch director, Kansas Division of Emergency Management. “These non-congregate shelter options are being provided because we know it is not always possible to isolate or quarantine someone in a single-family residence where people must share a kitchen, a bathroom, laundry room and other spaces.”

Non-congregate shelters are provided in coordination with the Kansas Department of Children and Families, Kansas Division of Emergency Management, and local emergency management and public health departments.

At this time there are shelters located in the following locations:

Ford County-Dodge City

Johnson County-Gardner

Leavenworth County-Lansing

Lyon County-Emporia

Saline County-Salina

Seward County-Liberal

Wyandotte County-Kansas City

The shelter provides free housing, three meals a day and snacks, laundry service, and a cleaning service to provide a safe shelter to avoid exposing households to the COVID-19 virus and help stop the spread of the virus.

“Isolation and quarantine not only protect the rest of your family, it helps slow the spread of the virus throughout your workplace, school, and the community at large,” Secretary Laura Howard, Department of Children and Families, said. “COVID-19 has affected thousands and may potentially affect thousands more, so it’s up to each of us to do our part to slow and stop its spread until an effective vaccine is available.”

To request this service please contact your local Health Department for additional information.