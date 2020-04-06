Stay-at-home orders continue for most states

As the COVID-19 coronavirus continues to spread, the single most important tool to stay safe according to experts is to stay at home.

The warnings to avoid any unnecessary outside contact continue as the nation enters what could be the most severe two weeks of the pandemic.



“The next week is going to be our Pearl Harbor moment, it’s going to be our 9/11 moment, it’s going to be the hardest moment for many Americans in their entire lives,” say U.S. Surgeon General Dr. Jerome Adams.

Still, there’s no national stay-at-home order and a handful of governors are refusing to issue mandates.

Georgia Governor Brian Kemp has a measure in place, but this weekend opened beaches for “exercise.”

During what is a holy week for millions many churches and synagogues are finding different ways to worship, including drive-through and video services.

In some areas though, congregations are gathering.

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo has banned all religious gatherings of 10 people or more, and on Monday doubled the fine for violating social distancing orders from $500 to $1,000.

