Texas COVID-19 patient gets married in hospital

SAN ANTONIO, Texas (KSAT) – A patient at San Antonio’s Methodist Hospital was still able to say “I do” to his fiancée despite his ongoing critical battle with COVID-19′s lasting effects.

Carlos Muniz and his fiancée, Grace, got married at the hospital Tuesday, Aug. 11, during a ceremony attended by their immediate family, according to officials.

Carlos was ready to walk down the aisle with Grace until he came down with COVID-19 the same week they were set to be married, according to hospital officials. He was admitted to the COVID-19 unit at Methodist Hospital on July 15.

His health team said that, in just a matter of days, Carlos took a turn for the worst and was transferred to the ICU for emergency cannulation. He was then placed on ECMO as a last chance at survival, officials said.

During Carlos’s fight with COVID-19, after hearing the couple’s intentions to marry before his hospitalization, Carlos’s nurse offered them the idea to wed in the hospital. They both agreed, and it wasn’t long before Carlos’s medical team noticed a change in his motivation to overcome the virus.

“Carlos is capable of doing more now than before. He’s fighting for something,” his nurse said in a statement.

