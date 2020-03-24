Thailand imposes state of emergency to control coronavirus

1  of  2
Breaking News
Spirit AeroSystems suspends Boeing production work Tokyo Olympics officially postponed to 2021 by International Olympic Committee
1  of  99
Closings and Coronavirus changes
American Legion Post 180 Antioch Christian Church - Wichita Atwood United Methodist Church Butler Community College May Commencement Exercises cancelled Carriage Factory Art Gallery closed temporarily to the public through April Chicken N Pickle closing down restaurant scheduled events & operations Church of the Brethren - Garden City City of Arkansas City will close City Hall to the public starting March 23 Cosmosphere International Science Center & Space Museum in Hutchinson Cowley Co limits access to 3 campuses DCF Service Centers close until further notice, key services to continue Derby Woodlawn UMC Doc’s Friends & WSU Tech postponed April 18 Pull a Plane event Dodge City Boot Hill Museum Eastminster Church - Wichita El Dorado Senior Center closed through March 31, 2020 Ellinwood - Immanuel United Church of Christ Ellinwood 1st Baptist Church Emprise Bank Eric Fisher Academy Closing Temporarily Amid COVID-19 Concerns Finney County offices closed to public: First United Methodist Church in Sterling, no services Friends University Garden City Administrative Center Garden City Community College Garden City First United Methodist Church Genesis Health Clubs Girls Scouts of Kansas Heartland: No meetings or activitie until May 10 Great Bend First Assembly of God Church Great Bend St. John's Episcopal Church Harvey County Historical Museum Hays - North Oak Comunity Church Haysville Activity Center Haysville Municipal Court Haysville Resurrection Lutheran Church Hutchinson Moose Lodge Hutchinson Zoo Kansas Prisoner Review Board Kansas public schools closed for the remainder of 2019-2020 school year Kansas State to cancel all in-person commencement ceremonies Lake Afton Observatory Lake Afton Public Observatory Lee Richardson Zoo Mark Arts Newman University North Newton Mennonite Central Committee North Oak Community Church Pathway Church Planet Fitness - All locations Regal Theaters Reno County Museum Salina Public Library Sedgwick County Household Hazardous Waste Swap & Shop Sedgwick County Register of Deeds Sedgwick County Women, Infant & Children (WIC) Sedgwick County Zoo Stevens County STRATACA: KS Underground Salt Museum Textron Employees Club West Fitness Center and East Activity Center The American Athletic Conference canceled all competitions for the academic The Wichita-Sedgwick County Historical Museum The Wichita-Sedgwick County Historical Museum Towne East Mall closed through March 29 Valley Center closing down all public spaces inside City Facilities startin Washburn University moves classes online for the remainder of the semester Wichita - Friends University Fine Arts Department Wichita - Sharon Baptist Church Youth Wichita - St. James Episcopal Church Wichita - University Congregational Church Wichita - Woodland UMC Wichita Ascension Lutheran Church Wichita Botanica Gardens Wichita Calvary United Methodist Church Wichita Central Community Church Wichita Century II Wichita Chamber of Commerce Wichita CityArts Wichita Exploration Place Wichita Federal Credit Union Wichita Great Plains Nature Center Wichita Indian Hills Church of the Nazarene Wichita Indian Hills Church of the Nazarene Wichita Life.Church - east and west campuses Wichita Mid American Credit Union Wichita Museum of World Treasures Wichita New Hope Christian Church Wichita Old Cowtown, Mid-American All-Indian and Wichita Art Museums Wichita Open Streets ICT at Nomar Wichita Park and Recreation centers Wichita Parkview Baptist Church Wichita Public Libraries Wichita Q-line Wichita Ralph Wulz Riverside Tennis Center Wichita St. Bartholomew's Episcopal Church Wichita St. John's Episcopal Church Wichita Summit Church Wichita Symphony Wichita Woodland United Methodist Church Winfield First Presbyterian Church
Click here for coronavirus updates

Thailand imposes state of emergency to control coronavirus

Coronavirus
Posted: / Updated:

A hand sanitizer container is mounted in store-shelf as staff with face masks place supplies in a supermarket in Bangkok, Thailand, Tuesday, March 24, 2020. Most popular shopping malls remained shut in Bangkok, except supermarkets and pharmacies to combat the spread of new coronavirus. For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms. For some, especially older adults it can cause more severe illness. (AP Photo/Gemunu Amarasinghe)

BANGKOK (AP) — Thailand’s government approved on Tuesday a one-month state of emergency allowing it to impose stricter measures to control the coronavirus that has infected hundreds of people in the Southeast Asian country.

Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha said his Cabinet decided that the state of emergency will take effect Thursday.

The move gives the government additional powers to implement curfews, censor the media, disperse gatherings and deploy the military for enforcement. Details about what exact measures will be imposed are to be released later.

In a brief televised address, Prayuth assured the country that he is not instituting a lockdown yet. He said initial measures would focus on reducing transmission of the coronavirus in different areas.

“Some will involve requiring cooperation from the public, others will be orders,” he said, explaining that a decision on whether to impose stricter measures such as a lockdown depends on whether people cooperate.

Prayuth urged the public to remain calm and warned against improper use of social media and hoarding, saying enforcement would now be stricter.

He also advised people to stay where they are and not to travel to rural areas, where many workers in the cities have their permanent homes and families.

He said screening and quarantine measures will be applied to those who do travel, and announced that the government is preparing isolation centers, field hospitals and additional medical supplies.

Thewan Liptapanlop, a minister from the Prime Minister’s Office, said the Cabinet meeting did not discuss imposing a curfew, and government spokeswoman Naruemon Pinyosinwat said there was no discussion of confining uninfected people to their homes.

Thailand confirmed 106 new cases of the virus on Tuesday, bringing its reported total to 827. The new cases include four medical staff. Three more deaths were reported, raising the country’s total to four.

Prayuth’s government has been criticized for failing to take strong action to fight the coronavirus as daily increases in cases jumped from single digits in February to hundreds during the past week.

Last week, the prime minister shut down all schools, postponed a major three-day holiday and allowed provincial governors to close any gathering spaces.

Deputy Prime Minister Somkid Jatusripitak said Tuesday’s Cabinet meeting also approved financial aid to help businesses and people affected by restrictions to combat the coronavirus. Funds were earlier allocated for the banking sector.

The new measures will include monthly allowances of 5,000 baht ($153) for three months for workers not covered by the social security system, and 10 billion baht ($305 million) for small and medium enterprises, especially tourism-related businesses.

“The government’s measures will inevitably affect to the economy in the short term, but we have to choose the life of the people first,” Somkid said. “If we can stop the virus in the near future, economic recovery is not that difficult.

“However,if the outbreak goes on for the whole year, recovery will be near impossible,” he said. “Therefore, Thai people should cooperate and stay at home. If you can do that, we will be able to see the recovery at the end of this year.”

Somkid said the next financial aid package will target the agriculture sector.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories