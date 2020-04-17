Live Now
Watch Newsfeed Now
Click here for coronavirus updates

‘The flu times 10’: Double lung transplant recipient survives COVID-19

Coronavirus

by: WDIV-TV

Posted: / Updated:

DETROIT, Mich. (WDIV) – One of Michigan’s first COVID-19 patients was diagnosed more than a month ago.

Paul Dewyse is a 57 years old with an underlying condition. He had a double lung transplant and wasn’t sure he’d survive coronavirus.

When Dewyse got to University of Michigan Hospital on March 9 he wasn’t thinking about coronavirus.

All he knew was that he had flu-like symptoms and because he’d recently had a double lung transplant it meant he needed to get to a hospital.

“The body aches were just excruciating. I mean, it was, it was like having the flu times 10,” he said.

Dewyse had received bad medical news before, but after his double lung transplant the coronavirus was a devastating diagnosis.

“All I could think is, ‘This is it.’ You know, I got lucky and I was blessed with my lung transplant,” he said. “I mean, it was not easy. I will admit that I actually, you know, burst out crying. I’m just like, ‘You gotta be kidding me.’ And I was all alone.”

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories