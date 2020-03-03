‘This is the right decision’: WSU, Newman University call off trips abroad amid coronavirus concerns

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The health of students and faculty is more important to some local universities as at least two colleges have called off or postponed scheduled trips abroad.

As of Monday, Wichita State University canceled a faculty trip to South Korea, and Newman University canceled a student and faculty trip to Rome.

“The Adorers of the Blood of Christ Sisters is what I am looking forward to the most,” said Bethany Fatkin, a student and staff member at Newman University.

The trip to Rome, Italy with her Roman history class for Junior Bethany Fatkin was going to be a religious experience. A trip she considered to be a once in a lifetime opportunity.

“I was very, very sad. I actually cried and I am not a crier,” said Fatkin. “It never crossed my mind and like I even said when it was a level 2 threat, I figured it would pass.”

The threat level rose to level three recently and Newman University decided that based on CDC guidelines — it’d be best to ground the trip.

“There has been some precedent where individuals were abroad and they were unable to come home,” Newman Provost Kimberly Long, Ph.D., said. “If we had students going abroad — we were concerned that they were going to be able to go somewhere safe and enjoyable and have a learned time — and at the same time be able to make it home safely and on time.”

Newman University officials expect to be able to take the scheduled trip by October and are working with airlines to be able to honor the money the students have already invested. Fatkin said she put down $2,500.

“I had been so looking forward to going to Rome but this is the right decision,” Fatkin said.

Though disappointed, Fatkin holds out hope that the postponed trip will be even better timed than the original date.

“I would hate to put anybody at risk,” she said.

Wichita State officials say they are also discouraging university-sponsored trips to Japan and will be monitoring the coronavirus situation very closely.

LATEST STORIES: