Together at the end: Couple dies from COVID-19 moments apart

Coronavirus

by: WTHR-TV

Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WTHR) – COVID-19 has claimed the lives of an Indianapolis couple just minutes apart.

Buddy Baker lost both of his parents to the virus on Sunday.

“It happened so fast,” Baker said. ‘”A couple of weeks ago, both of my parents were healthy.”

On March 19, Buddy’s 74-year-old father, Stuart, was admitted to the hospital with COVID-19 symptoms. At the time, Buddy expected his dad to be released within 48 hours. Instead, he took a turn for the worse and was moved to ICU. Stuart was asthmatic but in great health otherwise.

Just days later, Buddy’s 72-year old mother, Adrian, was admitted as well. She had minor symptoms, but her health declined rapidly.

“An hour into us dropping her off there, I got a call from the ER doctor saying they didn’t think she was going to make it,” Buddy said. “They both deteriorated day by day until Sunday until we had them put into the same room when they said there was no chance either one was going to make it.”

On March 29, the two passed together, only six minutes apart.

