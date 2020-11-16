Click here for coronavirus updates Pandemic Pass or Fail

Transition delay impacting COVID-19 response

Coronavirus

by: NBC News

Posted: / Updated:

President Trump admitted on Twitter Sunday that Joe Biden won the 2020 presidential election then quickly reversed course declaring “I concede nothing” and “I won the election,” while repeating unfounded claims of widespread election fraud.

Meanwhile, the Trump administration is still blocking President-elect Biden’s access to intelligence briefings, and his team isn’t authorized to work with the government on vaccine distribution plans.

“We need to be talking to them as quickly as possible. You know, it’s great to have a vaccine. But vaccines don’t save lives. Vaccinations save lives,” says Biden Chief of Staff Ron Klain.

Early Monday drug maker Moderna announced they have a vaccine ready for emergency approval that’s nearly 95% effective. Pfizer made a similar announcement last week.

Eleven million Americans have been infected with COVID-19, and that number is growing daily.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories