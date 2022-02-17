TOPEKA (KSNT) – There will no longer be a COVID-19 travel quarantine list created by Kansas health officials soon, according to the Kansas Department of Health and Environment.

The move is a sign of pandemic conditions possibly improving for the state, which has sent out guidelines since 2020 for different places requiring a quarantine when traveling back to Kansas. Coupled with adding seven countries to the list, the KDHE said it would stop maintaining its own travel quarantine list after March 3, 2022. After that date, the agency said Kansans should check the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s travel advisory page.

The KDHE said any unvaccinated person who hasn’t had COVID-19 in the last 90 days, or anyone who hasn’t received all of their vaccine doses or boosters, should quarantine if they traveled to the following places.

The Faroe Islands on or after Feb. 4.

Denmark, Georgia, Iceland, Latvia, Netherlands, Reunion or Slovenia on or after Feb. 17.

Aside from the international areas mentioned, KDHE also asked Kansans to quarantine in two specific situations within the U.S.:

If they have attended any out-of-state or in-state mass gatherings of 500 people or more where there is no social distancing or masks.

If they have been on a cruise ship or river cruise on or after March 15, 2020.

The last time KDHE warned travelers to quarantine after visiting any specific region of the U.S. was Jan. 10, for any Kansans who went to New York or Washington D.C. Its Feb. 4 update to that list removed both states.

The state agency’s current definition of a quarantine asks people to stay at home for five days after their last exposure. For an additional five days afterward, they should wear a mask indoors and outdoors when around others. If they can’t mask, the KDHE said they should quarantine at home for 10 days.

Aside from the countries mentioned on the KDHE’s soon-to-disappear travel quarantine list, the CDC does require testing within three days of international flights back into the U.S.